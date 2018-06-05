Creating the Perfect Online Dating Profile

She’s the matchmaker who flirts on dating apps for you. She’s been called New York City’s Tinder Whisperer. Online dating Expert Meredith Golden joined us live with the do’s and don’ts when it comes to your online dating profile. For more information on Meredith, follow her on Instagram @mergolden.
