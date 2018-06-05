Federal Judge, O.C. Leaders Tour Santa Ana Armory to Gauge Adequacy of Homeless Facility

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter gathered Orange County leaders together early Tuesday at the Santa Ana Armory to observe what homeless people do when they leave the seasonal shelter.

The tour’s aim was to gauge the adequacy of the facility, which along with another in Fullerton has been serving a more prominent role after the closure of two homeless encampments next to the Santa Ana River and the Civic Center.

Carter is overseeing a federal lawsuit filed by homelessness advocates that unsuccessfully attempted to stop the February riverbed eviction. He toured that encampment before it was shut down.

By 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Carter’s group was watching the last of the homeless filter out of the armory on Warner Avenue. Neighbors and surrounding businesses have complained about the spread of homeless people into the community during the day.

