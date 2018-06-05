Ex-Monterey Park Officer Gets Nearly 8 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 3 Women During Traffic Stops

A former Monterey Park police officer convicted of sexually assaulting three women during traffic stops was sentenced Tuesday to nearly eight years in prison and required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Israel Sanchez — who faced up to 11 years in prison — forced the women to expose themselves during the summer of 2014 and groped two of them. The female drivers were ages 19 to 28.

A district attorney’s employee read letters from two of the victims, including one who wrote that she was too afraid to face Sanchez — the man who she said had devastated her self-esteem and changed her view of law enforcement.

“He took advantage of me,” she said. “He is a sick man.”

