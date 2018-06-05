‘Issue’ With Names Missing From Voter Rolls: L.A. County Registrar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was an "issue" with names missing from voter rolls during Tuesday's election, according to an L.A. County Registrar official.

Mike Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A. County Registrar, confirmed the information but said details were unclear.

The office is "still following up on how widespread the issue may be," Sanchez said.

Provisional ballots are being issued to affected voters which is the normal procedure, Sanchez said.

The provisional ballot is a normal ballot placed inside of a special envelope before being put into the ballot box, according to the California Secretary of State website.

The ballots are counted after an additional verification process that takes place after election day, he said.

Additionally, there is a provisional ballot tracker on the L.A. County Registrar website to confirm the ballot was cast, he added.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.