L.A. Lawmakers Agree to Pay Up to $14 Million to Settle Lawsuits Over Deadly Venice Beach Boardwalk Crash

Five years ago, a driver plowed his car onto the Venice Beach boardwalk, wounding more than a dozen people and killing an Italian newlywed on her honeymoon.

The bereaved parents and husband of Alice Gruppioni sued the city of Los Angeles after her death. So did others injured in the crash, who accused L.A. of failing to install sufficient barriers or take other steps to protect people strolling along the famed walkway.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles lawmakers unanimously agreed to pay up to $14 million to end a trio of lawsuits over the deadly incident, including a settlement of as much as $12 million with the family of the slain 32-year-old woman. Two other cases, brought by a pair of Los Angeles County residents and a Parisian woman visiting the boardwalk, will be settled for up to $2 million.

“On what was to be the start of a wonderful new chapter in her life, Alice Gruppioni instead lost her life,” Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a written statement following Tuesday’s announcement. “I hope that in some way today’s action will bring comfort to Alice’s family and friends who have suffered such a tragic loss.”

