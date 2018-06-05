× L.A. Unified Spending More on Teachers’ Pay Compared to Similar School Systems, Task Force Says

The Los Angeles school district is out of step with similar school systems, spending more on teachers’ pay and health benefits and less on activities that could enhance student learning, according to a new report by an outside task force.

The L.A. Unified School District Advisory Task Force did not make specific recommendations, but instead posed a series of questions it said the district needs to answer to make sure its funding is aimed at providing a full opportunity for all students to succeed.

“What we’re trying to say is: Let’s put the data on the table. Let’s look at the truth. Let’s be transparent and here are the numbers,” said task force member Renata Simril. “This is not to say that … we should cut teachers’ salaries.”

Some conclusions, including those about salaries and benefits, are likely to be met with skepticism by unions and others. L.A. Unified is currently involved in contract negotiations with most of its employee unions. And on the other side of the table is new Supt. Austin Beutner, who put together and formerly headed the task force before taking the superintendent’s job in May.

