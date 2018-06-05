Man Arrested After He Enters Woman’s Apartment and Rapes Her in Santa Monica: Police

A man was arrested after police said he entered a woman’s apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door and raped her in Santa Monica.

Dylan James Jensen, 42, was arrested on suspicion of rape, sodomy, oral copulation, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes after the woman called 9-1-1 and identified him, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Authorities said he entered her apartment around 5:55 a.m. in the 2900 block of 4th Street through the unlocked door on an elevated patio.

After getting inside, authorities said, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen before he went to the woman’s bedroom where she slept in a bed and she woke.

Authorities said he forced himself on the woman and sexually assaulted her before he ran away.

She immediately called authorities and he was found near 3rd Street and Ashland Avenue before being detained.

Jensen, who was additionally arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, criminal threats, burglary and a probation violation, was taken to the Santa Monica Police Department where he remains on a no bail hold.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Santa Monica Police Department Detective Murphy at 310-458-8941, Sergeant Williams at 310-458-8475 or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.

34.019454 -118.491191