× Man Suspected of Leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle Taken Into Custody in Winnetka

Police have taken a man into custody following a brief stolen vehicle pursuit in Winnetka Tuesday morning.

Officers called in the pursuit after identifying a stolen Nissan Altima about 1:54 a.m., said Los Angeles Police Department Officer No.

The chase lasted only about 30 seconds before the driver stopped near the intersection of Sherman Way and Corbin Avenue and fled the vehicle, No said.

The driver, described only as a man wearing all black clothing, was last seen jumping over a nearby wall.

The man suspected of stealing the vehicle was in custody, Officer Lomeli confirmed about 6:45 a.m.

Several blocks around Sherman Way and Corbin Avenue were shut down during the search.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.