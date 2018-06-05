Marijuana Suspected in Long Beach Crash That Left Teen Pedestrian Injured: Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after striking a teenage boy in Long Beach on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Long Beach police responded to Market Street and Olive Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. for an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and juvenile pedestrian, according to a news release. When they arrived, officers located a 15-year-old boy lying on the street, the statement read.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police stated. His name was not released due to his age.

Officers said they also contacted Christopher Manuel Rodriguezinigo, 19, of Long Beach. He was identified as the driver of a 2009 Ford Flex involved in the collision, according to officials.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rodriguezinigo was driving east on Market Street from Lime Avenue, when the pedestrian crossed northbound from the south side of the street mid-block between Lime and Olive avenues, the news release stated. Rodriguezinigo was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian, according to the statement.

Rodriguezinigo cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

“A department Drug Recognition Expert responded to the scene and determined that he was possibly driving under the influence of cannabis,” the news release read.

Rodriguezinigo was arrested at the scene, transported to the Long Beach Police Department and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, officials said. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash was asked to contact Detective David Whelan, of the Long Beach Police Department collision investigation detail, at 562-570-7355.