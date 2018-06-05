× ‘The Daily Show’s’ Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library Is Coming to L.A.

As the first president to issue policy directives, retorts to criticism and just about whatever crosses his mind via Twitter, Donald Trump’s social-media feed is in many ways as close a snapshot of his thinking as we’re likely to get.

It’s an idea that in part led Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” to create the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, a satirical cross between a museum and presidential library that debuted in New York City for three days last year. The museum has lived on with a book version planned for July and pop-up stops in Chicago as well as last weekend’s Clusterfest in San Francisco. Now, it’s coming to Southern California.

The library will pop up for two consecutive weekends starting Friday, June 8 through June 10 and June 15-17 in a former storefront at 631 N. Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood. On opening day this week, the library will be open from noon until 10 p.m., and for the rest of the run the hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

“I’ve always said I think the best person on Twitter is Chrissy Teigen, and then a close second is Donald Trump,” Noah told The Times between appearances at Clusterfest Friday. “I think he used Twitter in many ways to become president of the United States. That’s why the Twitter library is so magical for me.”

