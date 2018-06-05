× Threat Made to Chatsworth School Prompts Lockdown

A threat made to a charter school in Chatsworth prompted a lockdown Tuesday morning, officials said.

Chatsworth Charter High School received a telephonic threat about 10:15 a.m. The person indicated they were were going to shoot up the school.

School police as well as Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the school, at 10027 Lurline Avenue, and the school was placed on lockdown.

In a tweet, LAPD officials indicated that there are no reports of shots being fired at the school or of an active shooter. “There is a report of a threat, but nothing credible,” the tweet read.

No further details have been released.

#LAPD News: There is no report of shots fired or an active shooter incident at Chatsworth High School. There is a report of a threat, but nothing credible. We are currently investigating and ask public to avoid the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 5, 2018

We are currently on scene investigating a telephonic threat that was made to Chatsworth HS. The campus is on lockdown, please stay out of the area and continue following us for more information. LASPD PIO is en route to the location. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) June 5, 2018

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.