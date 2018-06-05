Threat Made to Chatsworth School Prompts Lockdown
A threat made to a charter school in Chatsworth prompted a lockdown Tuesday morning, officials said.
Chatsworth Charter High School received a telephonic threat about 10:15 a.m. The person indicated they were were going to shoot up the school.
School police as well as Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the school, at 10027 Lurline Avenue, and the school was placed on lockdown.
In a tweet, LAPD officials indicated that there are no reports of shots being fired at the school or of an active shooter. “There is a report of a threat, but nothing credible,” the tweet read.
No further details have been released.
KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.
34.250636 -118.614810