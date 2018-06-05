Woman Found Guilty of Murder in Boyfriend’s Shooting Death in Littlerock: DA

A jury found a woman guilty of murder in the 2015 killing of her boyfriend in Littlerock, about 11 miles southeast of Palmdale, officials announced on Tuesday.

Ana Rosenda Mancio, a 43-year-old woman from Littlerock who also went by Ana Delgado, shot Miguel Romero in the head six times on April 28, 2015, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Romero, 46, was delivering corn for animals when the incident happened, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Evidence suggested Mancio fled the U.S. through Mexico to Guatemala citing a family emergency, according to prosecutors.

Six months later, she returned to the U.S. through Florida, the prosecutors said.

Mancio, who faced 26 years to life in state prison, was scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Authorities provided no further information.