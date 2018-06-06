× Arrests Made in Shooting of 22-Year-Old at Pomona Gas Station, But Police Still Searching for Gunman

Police have arrested three people believed to be linked to the shooting of 22-year-old Daylon Walker at a Pomona gas station last week, but officials believe the gunman is still at large.

Walker was critically wounded when he was shot in the parking lot of the ARCO gas station located at 805 Rio Ranch Road at about 12:30 a.m. on May 31.

Numerous calls and tips from the public helped police identify the suspects who were taken into custody, the Pomona Police Department stated in a news release.

No further details on the three suspects were immediately available Wednesday, however, police did release the name of the man believed to be the shooter.

He was identified as 34-year-old Azusa resident Rigoberto Perez, who police said was still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance images taken from the ARCO station were distributed by police on Monday showing a man, believed to be Perez, and woman sought in connection with the shooting.

Family members said a man had asked Walker for money and opened fire when the 22-year-old said he didn’t have any cash.

Video showed Walker still inside his vehicle as it crashed near a gas pump after the shooting.

Walker was critically wounded and has been hospitalized since the shooting, prompting family friends to start a GoFundMe page for him.

“I mean, it travelled through both lungs, barely missing the spinal cord,” his brother, Damon Felder said. “But you could see the hole where the vertebra’s at. The hole through the vertebrate — you could see it,” he said

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez to contact them at 909-620-2085. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.