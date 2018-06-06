× Returns Show Incumbents in Lead for L.A. County Sheriff, Supervisor Races

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell was leading in early vote returns Tuesday night in his bid to secure a second term as top cop of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department.

By 10:30 p.m., McDonnell was comfortably ahead of retired Sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva and retired Sheriff’s Cmdr. Bob Lindsey.

One of the candidates will need to receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff Nov. 6. It was unclear from the early returns whether McDonnell will hit that mark.

In the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors races, two incumbents appeared headed toward reelection to the five-person board.

