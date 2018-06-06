× Jerry Maren, Last Surviving ‘Wizard of Oz’ Munchkin, Dies at 98

Actor Jerry Maren, the green-clad tough guy of the Lollipop Guild who famously handed Dorothy (Judy Garland) a giant lollipop in the 1939 film classic “The Wizard of Oz,” has died at 98.

Standing at 4 feet 3, Maren was the longest-living member of the munchkins and the last surviving little person to appear in the iconic film.

He died on May 24 in a San Diego nursing home, his niece Stacy Michelle Barrington confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. News of his death only began circulating on Wednesday. His nephew Lloyd Decker told the New York Times that the cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Maren suffered from dementia for the past several years. He was diagnosed shortly after his wife, Elizabeth, died in 2011.

