Jury Awards $45 Million to Company Suing Los Angeles DWP

A federal jury decided this week to award $45 million to a company hired by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to modernize a Playa del Rey power plant, according to attorneys on both sides of the dispute.

The company, Kiewit Power Constructors Co., sued the department claiming it had incurred extra costs because of delays caused by the DWP and one of its contractors.

But the jury also awarded $1 million to the DWP, which had filed a counterclaim arguing that Kiewit had fallen short of its obligations under its contract to revamp the Scattergood Generating Station, according to attorneys.

Kiewit spokesman Bob Kula said the company was “very pleased” with the jury decision, “which validates our claims regarding payment for additional work our company performed.”

