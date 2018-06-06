× L.A. County Officials Demand Answers After More Than 118,000 Left Off Voter Rosters

Los Angeles County leaders prodded their elections chief for answers Wednesday after more than 118,000 people were left off voter rosters on election day.

“We fell short,” said Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk, at a special hearing at the county Board of Supervisors on the voting blunder.

The faulty rosters, which were attributed to a printing error, affected roughly 2.3 percent of the registered voters across the county and 35 percent of voting locations, according to county figures. Logan called the mistakes a “data and system” issue that had nothing to do with voter eligibility.

“We need a full investigation into what went wrong, and this can never be allowed to happen again,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement ahead of the meeting, calling the omission “unacceptable.”

