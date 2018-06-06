× Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Compton; Authorities Seeking Information

Authorities on Wednesday sought information in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 19-year-old in Compton.

A speeding vehicle struck Christopher Frushon while he was walking on a crosswalk on Wilmington Avenue near Stockwell Street around 8:46 p.m. on May 26, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle, a midsize sedan believed to be either a Charger or a Kia, was traveling “well above” the 35 mph speed limit when it sent Frushon into the air and onto the ground, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The car fled north toward El Segundo Boulevard, according to investigators.

A deputy and fire department personnel treated Frushon at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim, who was set to graduate high school on Thursday, planned to move up north with his mother “to start a better life” and become a welder, the agency added. The Sheriff’s Department described him as the eldest of three siblings who loved to ride his bike with his father.

Detectives believed due to the speed and impact, the vehicle sustained extensive damages on the front, possibly including the windshield, hood, front bumper, radiator grill or the roof.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 310-605-3516 or 310-605-6505. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.