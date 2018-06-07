California’s EBT System to Shut Down for 24 Hours Starting on June 23

California’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system will be unavailable for a full day due to a change in vendor operations, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services.

EBT beneficiaries will not be able to make cash withdrawals or food purchases from 11 p.m. on June 23 through 11:01 p.m. on June 24, a news release stated.

Cardholders are urged to pull funds from their accounts prior to the temporary shutdown in order to be able to make purchases during that time.

In early June, the California Department of Social Services will send notices to EBT beneficiaries, informing them that Fidelity Information Services will replace Conduent as the EBT card services operator, according to officials.

“The decision to switch was made to improve the current card system, offering more surcharge-free ATMs and point-of-sale markets to utilize EBT benefits. FIS has also committed to providing free, unlimited in-network cash withdrawals and balance inquiries,” the statement read.

Anyone seeking additional information can contact the Department of Public Social Services customer service center at 866-613-3777.