Ex-Clippers Player ‘Big Baby’ Charged With Throwing Man Into Wall: LADA

Ex-Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Ronald Glen Davis, of Tarzana, was charged with throwing a man into a wall during a fight outside of a club in West Hollywood, authorities said.

Davis, whose nickname is “Big Baby,” faces a single count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Included in the charge is a claim of causing great bodily injury.

An arraignment for Davis, who played for the Clippers from 2014-2015, is scheduled for Thursday in in the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Davis is alleged to have thrown a man into a wall on April 8 during an altercation outside of a club in the 600 block of Robertson Boulevard.

He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison if convicted as charged, authorities said.

The case was filed on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood station is investigating the case.