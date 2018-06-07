Man Charged With Raping 66-Year-Old Woman at Knifepoint After Breaking Into Her Santa Monica Apartment: Officials

A man was charged with the rape of a 66-year-old Santa Monica woman after police said he broke into her apartment while she was asleep.

Dylan James Jensen, 42, is facing two counts each of forcible rape and sexual battery, one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary, sodomy by use of force and forcible oral copulation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

Jensen pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

The assault happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, Jensen broke into the woman’s apartment in the 2900 block of Fourth Street through an unlocked door on an elevated patio. Once he was inside, police said Jensen grabbed a kitchen knife and went into the woman’s bedroom where she was asleep.

Jensen then forced himself on the woman, sexually assaulted her and fled the apartment, police said.

The woman called police immediately and Jensen was found nearby a short time later.

Jensen was being held on more than $1.59 million bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 11 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Jensen faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.