Man Dead, Woman Seriously Injured in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Sun Valley: Police

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a Sun Valley crash that is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run, LAPD officials said.

The crash occurred after 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Vineland Avenue.

A Nissan Murano was heading west on Sherman Way at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a vehicle, an officer at the scene told KTLA.

The vehicle then crashed into a second parked vehicle and a light pole, causing the second vehicle to crash into another vehicle, the officer said.

Two victims were ejected from the vehicle and witnesses said two other people ran from the scene. The officer said it is unclear if either of the people who ran from the scene was the driver, and that investigators are looking at the possibility that the incident was a hit-and-run.

The impact of the crash left debris and clothing strewn along the roadway. Officers placed evidence markers around the scene as they investigated the crash.

A 23-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and a 37-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The area was expected to be closed for six to eight hours, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash or may have witnessed it can call Valley traffic division detectives at 818-644-8020.