Suspect Taken Into Custody in Chino After 2 Tourists Are Found Stabbed to Death at Vegas Hotel

Five days after two tourists were found stabbed to death inside a Las Vegas hotel room, authorities tracked a suspect in the killings to the Los Angeles area and took him into custody early Thursday morning.

Julius Trotter, 31, was taken into custody after being identified as a suspect just the night before. FBI officials and local law enforcement found him at a home in Chino before he led authorities on a vehicle pursuit nearby, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said.

He will be extradited to Las Vegas, where the district attorney is expected to take up the case, she said.

During the early evening of June 1, police were called about two dead bodies found inside a guest room at the hotel Circus Circus. Police said the victims were a man and woman who died from stabbing wounds.

Homicide investigators discovered the pair was visiting from outside the country. They had arrived the day before as part of a tourist group, authorities said.

When they didn’t show up for a tour scheduled one morning, a member of the group became concerned, officials said. That person could not reach them for the rest of the day.

The person asked for a welfare check to be made at their room later that day, and that’s when security officers found them dead and called police, authorities said.

Late Wednesday evening, the suspect in the killings was identified as Trotter. After working through the night to find him, detectives tracked him to the Los Angeles area.

FBI officials and authorities from Vegas and L.A. took him into custody after a pursuit.

Anyone with information can contact Las Vegas detectives at 702-828-3521 and anonymous tips can be forwarded to 702-385-5555.