Mother, Boyfriend in Gabriel Fernandez Torture Death Case to Be Sentenced

The mother and boyfriend of Gabriel Fernandez are expected to be sentenced Thursday in the torture death of the 8-year-old Palmdale boy.

The boy’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, 34, pleaded guilty in connection with the boy’s 2013 death in February and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fernandez’s boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre was convicted of first-degree murder on Nov. 15 and a jury found true the allegation that the defendant tortured the victim. The jury recommended that the 37-year-old man be sentenced to death.

The prosecutor in Aguirre’s case, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, argued that Aguirre systematically abused and tortured Gabriel because he thought the boy was gay.

Gabriel was taken to a hospital in May 2013 when he stopped breathing. He had a cracked skull and broken ribs, with B.B. pellets in his lung and groin. He was declared brain dead and died two days later.

Hatami argued that Aguirre and Fernandez worked to keep their treatment of Gabriel hidden by using make up to cover up his bruises. They exchanged text messages where they discussed how they put him in ice water.

The prosecutor called Aguirre “evil.”

The case led to that led to child welfare reforms in Los Angeles County as four social workers who were assigned to Gabriel’s case were accused negligence in connection with the boy’s death.

