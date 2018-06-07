Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, otherwise known as Dr. Pimple Popper, joined us live with solutions to common skin problems. Summertime means more time spent outdoors, and while you're making memories beneath the sun, all that added exposure can wreak havoc on your skin. Dr. Pimple Popper covered everything from body breakouts, excessive sweat, poison oak/poison ivy, ticks, and of course, sunburn. Dr Lee also has a new show that premieres on TLC on July 11th.
Solving Your Summer Skin Problems
