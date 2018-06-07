BREAKING: Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother Sentenced to Life in Prison; Boyfriend Sentenced to Death in Torture Killing Case

Solving Your Summer Skin Problems

Posted 10:32 AM, June 7, 2018

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, otherwise known as Dr. Pimple Popper, joined us live with solutions to common skin problems. Summertime means more time spent outdoors, and while you're making memories beneath the sun, all that added exposure can wreak havoc on your skin. Dr. Pimple Popper covered everything from body breakouts, excessive sweat, poison oak/poison ivy, ticks, and of course, sunburnDr Lee also has a new show that premieres on TLC on July 11th.