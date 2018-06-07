Van With 15 Show Dogs Inside Stolen From Parking Lot of Redding In-N-Out: Police

When Tony Carter stopped at an In-N-Out in Redding on Wednesday afternoon, he left his van running with the air conditioner on for the 15 show dogs inside. Within minutes of ordering, he said, his van was gone.

“We ordered at 1:19; the van was gone by 1:23,” Carter, a professional dog trainer, told the Record Searchlight. “It was gone. It was literally gone that fast.”

Now, Redding police are asking for the public’s help in finding the van, which had breeds including rat terriers, yellow Labradors and Rottweilers in kennels inside.

Authorities described the vehicle as a white 2018 Dodge ProMaster cargo van with the Washington license plate number BKD2048. The van has a Seattle Seahawks sticker on the back and a No. 12 in the rear window.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.