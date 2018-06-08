Brea Woman Says Sons ‘Came to My Rescue’ After Being Attacked by Stranger, Leading to 3-Hour Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a three-hour standoff with SWAT and other officials, a man surrendered outside a home in Brea Friday afternoon — following a random attack on a woman just across the street.

At about 10:30 a.m., the woman was getting ready for a trip and packing up her van just outside her home along West Hodson Avenue when a random stranger approached her, she said.

"I asked him, 'Can I help you?' and he just grabbed me and started beating me on the left side of my face," said Robin Simon, 63.

"So when he finally let go, I called my sons and they came to my rescue," she said.

One of her sons came running out of the home and went after the random attacker, throwing a hit at him, as he told KTLA.

"I went after the guy to get him away, and then he tried to swing at me. So I swung first and I won," said Frank Simon, one of Robin's sons.

At that point, his brother came out and tried holding the attacker down, the family said.

But the man was still able to get away just as authorities were arriving.

Brea Police Lt. Hawley said officers were responding to a call about an assault in progress when they got to the home and tried making contact with the alleged attacker. Hawley said the man ran into a home across the street and barricaded himself.

From there, SWAT officers and other law enforcement officials were called over to try getting the man to surrender.

UPDATE 12:00pm Officers are onscene working a barricaded suspect on the 1400 block W. Hodson & SWAT is on scene. Neighborhood residence have been evacuated & we are asking you to stay away from the area. Any media inquires should be directed to Lt. Adam Hawley at 714-507-5062. — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) June 8, 2018

Just after 2 p.m., video of the scene showed a man being led out of the home by uniformed officers as he was taken into custody.

At approximately 2:10 the suspect surrendered peacefully. SWAT cleared the house and yard, however detectives remain on scene. Thank you to SWAT and all surrounding agencies who assisted us today. — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) June 8, 2018

Authorities have not definitively confirmed that the man taken into custody is the same person who attacked Simon earlier in the day.

No further information has been released by law enforcement.