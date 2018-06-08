× Caltrans to Install Spikes Along San-Diego-Coronado Bridge for Suicide Prevention

Caltrans plans to install small spikes on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge as a temporary suicide deterrent while it pursues a permanent barrier.

The spikes, similar to those used to prevent pigeons from roosting on ledges and roofs, would sit atop the short wall that now lines the bridge, where more than 400 people have jumped to their deaths since it opened in 1969.

Officials hope to have them installed within one year.

“I think it’s a start, and something is better than nothing,” said Wayne Strickland, a retired Coronado firefighter and president of the Bridge Collaborative for Suicide Prevention, a grassroots group that has been leading the push for barriers. “The way it is now, it’s just too easy, and that’s why people go there.”

