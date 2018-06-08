Golden State Warriors Sweep NBA Finals, Beating Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85

Steph Curry the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
The Golden State Warriors clinched their third NBA championship title in four years with a decisive 108-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Warriors swept the finals in four games, winning the championship for the second year in a row.