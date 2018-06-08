× Gov. Brown, Legislative Leaders Reach Deal for $500 Million Boost in Homeless Prevention Spending

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders agreed to a new state budget for next year, they announced in a joint statement Friday morning.

The agreement’s details have yet to be formally released. It includes $500 million for efforts to prevent homelessness, according to a source involved in the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly.

That funding is higher than the $359 million Brown had proposed in his May revision to the budget, but less than the more than $1 billion Democrats in the Senate and Assembly had requested.

“After detailed discussions, California is on the verge of having another on-time, balanced budget,” Brown said in a statement.