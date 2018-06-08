× Homicide Detectives Investigate Dead Woman Found in Apple Valley Park

Homicide detectives in San Bernardino County are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at a park in Apple Valley during the early morning hours Friday.

At about 1:50 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to James Woody Park, located near the intersection of Navajo and Powhatan roads. Authorities said the woman appeared to have been killed and homicide investigators responded to the scene.

She has been described by law enforcement officials as a white woman with a medium build who was wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans at the time of her death. No further information such as her age or identity has been released by authorities.

Video of the scene shows a playground next to the James Woody Community Center taped off with crime scene tape around its fence as a coroner’s vehicle is seen parked nearby.

Detectives are reaching out to the public as they investigate the killing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Floyd Stone or Sergeant Michael Walker at 909-501-7772.