In Illustrious Career, Anthony Bourdain Highlighted L.A.’s Family-Run Restaurants

Anthony Bourdain’s rough edges and uncensored way of looking at the world were irresistible to the many fans of his travel food shows, cookbooks and tell-all books on what life was really like in the kitchen.

As the host of “A Cook’s Tour” on Food Network, “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” on the Travel Channel and 11 seasons of “Parts Unknown” on CNN, Bourdain brought viewers into his reality and into the homes and kitchens of people around the world. And he spent quite a bit of time in Los Angeles over the years.

“The Los Angeles I love is about the family-run restaurant,” said Bourdain in a recent episode of “Little Los Angeles,” his online miniseries that explored the many neighborhoods of Los Angeles. “This is one of the last major cities for that.”

Visiting the restaurants and bars Bourdain featured on his show and on his Instagram account became a sort of pilgrimage for fans. And it’s a particularly fitting way to honor him. Bourdain was found dead Friday in his hotel room in France, where he was working on an episode of “Parts Unknown.” CNN said he was found hanging in an apparent suicide.

RIP Anthony Bourdain. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our family — Tacos Villa Corona (@TVCAtwater) June 8, 2018

I am a man of simple needs A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Sep 6, 2016 at 9:57pm PDT

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911. Additionally, the International Association for Suicide Preventionand Befrienders Worldwide can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.