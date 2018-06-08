Moreno Valley Music Instructor Arrested in Chino Child Molestation Investigation: Authorities

A Moreno Valley music instructor was arrested Wednesday after being accused of molesting two young girls between 2004 and 2006, authorities said.

Chino police detectives responded to the 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue about 2:25 p.m. and arrested Emil Remo, 44, on suspicion of child molestation, according to a news release.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives discovered that Remo had molested two elementary school-aged girls while giving them private music lessons, police stated.

In one case, the suspect provided the lessons as a private contractor for KYR Music in Chino, and he provided in-home music lessons in the second case, according to the statement. Remo revealed he was employed as a music instructor for homeschooled students, officials said. Both girls in the cases are now adults, according to authorities.

Remo was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of sexual acts with a child under 10 years of age, continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd acts with a child under 14, according to jail records. His bail was set at more than $1 million.

Detectives said they are following up with other potential victims.

Anyone with more information about the investigation was asked to contact Chino police Detective Pry at 909-334-3172.