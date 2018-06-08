× O.C. Board of Supervisors Rejects Proposed Needle-Exchange Program

The Orange County Board of Supervisors officially opposed a proposed mobile needle exchange service Tuesday in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Orange and Costa Mesa.

The supervisors’ resolution opposing the proposal — which passed 4-0 with Supervisor Shawn Nelson absent — directs the board’s clerk to submit the resolution to the California Department of Public Health. The state agency is considering the application for the mobile exchange submitted by the Orange County Needle Exchange Program.

The group formerly operated out of the Santa Ana Civic Center before it was shut down in mid-January by the city, which cited an increased number of discarded syringes in the area. The needle exchange was the first and only one of its kind in Orange County.

Board Chairman Andrew Do and Supervisor Michelle Steel co-wrote the resolution in an effort to prevent the program’s return.

