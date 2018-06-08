Retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Accused of Tipping Off WeHo Massage Parlor to Raids in Exchange for Sex

A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant has been accused of tipping off a West Hollywood massage parlor about potential raids in exchange for sexual favors or other gifts, prosecutors said Friday.

David Smith, 59, was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and will appear in a downtown courthouse Friday morning, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Smith, a former lieutenant with the West Hollywood station, was supposed to conduct “lawful inspections at massage parlors in West Hollywood,” prosecutors said. Instead, he allegedly paid for sex at two of the locations in 2016 and 2017 and also took gifts from a massage parlor employee at one point.

On one occasion, prosecutors said, Smith learned of an upcoming raid and told an employee of one establishment that “she might want to close for the evening.” Prosecutors did not name the massage parlors connected to the case.

