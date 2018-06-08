× Trump Administration Won’t Defend Obamacare Rule That Requires Insurers to Cover the Sick

The Trump administration has elected not to defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act against a sweeping legal challenge filed by a group of conservative states, marking an unusual departure from the Justice Department’s traditional responsibility to safeguard federal law.

The practical impact of the move may be relatively minor, as the challenge is widely viewed as a long shot that stands little chance of threatening the 2010 law, often called Obamacare.

And though the federal government will apparently no longer defend a pillar of the law, a group of left-leaning states, including California, have stepped in to back it in court.

The Justice Department legal position nevertheless signals a remarkable willingness by the Trump administration to abandon landmark consumer protections in the healthcare law that for the first time prohibit health insurers from turning away sick consumers.

