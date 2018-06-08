× Trump and Taxes Expected to Dominate Governor’s Race Ahead of General Election in November

Gavin Newsom and John Cox see eye-to-eye on very little — and Californians can expect to hear plenty about those disagreements from now until November.

With the contours of the gubernatorial election exactly five months from now set as a matchup between Newsom, the Democratic lieutenant governor and former mayor of San Francisco, and Cox, the Republican businessman based in Rancho Santa Fe, voters are in for a partisan battle that will litigate the state’s recent gas tax — now under siege by a repeal effort — and competing visions of how to address California’s high cost of living.

And above all, Donald Trump, whose polarizing presidency has turned nearly every electoral contest into a referendum on the current administration.

“He’s changed politics in this country,” Newsom told The Times this week. “Politics in this state, politics in every state, politics in every congressional race. I’d argue every city council race, every mayor’s race, certainly the governor’s race.”

