Trump Wants to Ask NFL Players Who Kneel During National Anthem to Recommend People for Pardoning

President Donald Trump says he wants to meet with NFL players and athletes who kneel during the national anthem so they can recommend people they think should be pardoned because they were treated unfairly by the justice system.

"I'm going to ask them to recommend to me people who were unfairly treated," Trump said at the White House Friday.

The President said during the wide-ranging gaggle that he would consider pardoning or commuting the sentences of those recommended. He also floated a pardon for posthumous boxing great Muhammad Ali.

"I'm thinking about Muhammad Ali. I'm thinking about that very seriously and some others," he said.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the White House has assembled the paperwork to pardon dozens of people, according to two sources with knowledge of the developments.

Last week, Trump told reporters he was considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.