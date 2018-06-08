Woke Up This Way Challenge: June 19

Loved having @iamfashionlaine on @ktla5news today to talk about launching the #WokeUpThisWayChallenge ....and having my 🦄 come see me at work!! On June 19th we are going to bring some realness back to social media. Life’s not perfect, we’re not perfect, but through social media we’ve all been able to showcase these most “perfect” lives we all portray. That changes June 19th when we will post the most IMPERFECT photos—what we look like when we wake up in the morning. And I’m asking YOU to be part of this challenge too and bring awareness and spread this much-needed conversation around the world. More details to follow or follow @iamfashionlaine to get all the info and of course we will post it on KTLA.com 🙋‍♀️ #whatsnottolike #ktlafamily #unicorns #friyay #tgif #wonderwoman #real #natural #june19 #wokeupthisway

A post shared by K A C E Y M O N T O Y A (@kaceymontoya) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT