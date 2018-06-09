Authorities Seek Inmate Who Walked Away From L.A. Reentry Program Where He Was Serving Prison Sentence

A man serving the rest of his prison sentence for second-degree burglary walked away from the Los Angeles reentry program where he was finishing his time behind bars on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

At around 6:50 p.m., 27-year-old Evan Bracken jumped over the fence at the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles and removed the GPS device tracking him, prison officials said. Authorities launched an emergency search for him soon after.

Bracken is described by prison officials as 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He started serving a seven-year, eight-month sentence on Jan. 30, 2013 after being convicted of second-degree burglary, officials said. He was transferred to the reentry program on March 27 and was scheduled to be released to parole in February 2019. Anyone in contact with Bracken or with any information about his whereabouts is urged by prison officials to call 911 or contact law enforcement officials immediately.