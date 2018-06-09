Evacuations Triggered by South Fire Near Santa Clarita That Has Burned More Than 160 Acres

The South Fire near Santa Clarita has grown to more than 160 acres, triggering evacuations in nearby neighborhoods early Saturday evening, authorities said.

The fire is located near the 5 Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall, and evacuations were ordered for residents living along White Oak Ct., Valley Oak Ct. and La Salle Canyon Drive just before 4 p.m., according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

As the blaze continued to rage, fire officials said it was at 0 percent containment by about 4:40 p.m.

Later, just before 5 p.m., mandatory evacuations were issued for residents living along several other nearby roads, officials said.

#SouthFire– MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ordered for ALL homes south of Calgrove Blvd B/T 5 FWY & Creekside Dr. LA SALLE CANYON DR

WHITE OAK CT

HERITAGE OAK CT

EBELDEN AVE

MENTRY DR

BELLA CT

CARY CT

DARCY LN

CLEARBANK LN

BRIARDALE WAY

CREEKSIDE DR pic.twitter.com/gurvZZrCjT — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) June 9, 2018

About 10 minutes later, more evacuation orders were announced by the Sheriff’s Station.

#SouthFire ‼️ADDITIONAL MANDATORY EVACUATIONS – NEWHALL ALL STREETS SOUTH OF MAPLE STREET UP TO WILDWOOD CANYON ROAD: CALGROVE BLVD/VALLEY ST

ALAMOS LN

CHAMPAGNE LN

AGRAMONTE DR

HASKELL VISTA LN

CROSS ST

WILDWOOD RD

OAKBRIDGE LN

GREEN CREST DR pic.twitter.com/HPFsiiP9Mm — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) June 10, 2018

The evacuation centers are located at College of the Canyon Physical Education Center and the Hilton Garden Inn located at 27710 The Old Road in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Large animals can be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter.

Earlier in the day, city officials said the slow lane along the nearby northbound 5 Freeway was shut down as firefighters battled the blaze. CHP officials later said the two furthest right lanes along the 5 Freeway were expected to be blocked until about 8 p.m.

By about 4 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department officials said they would be assisting local authorities in putting out the Santa Clarita area fire.

We have @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters providing close air support to protect homes on the #SouthFire near Santa Clarita pic.twitter.com/PyaszEJDgd — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 9, 2018

Check back for developing updates to this story.