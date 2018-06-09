× ‘Justify’ Wins Triple Crown With Victory at Belmont Stakes

Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing’s Triple Crown, finishing first at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Justify dominated from the start, breaking well from the No. 1 post. He led wire to wire.

“It feels pretty good,” Baffert said, who added he knew early this year that Justify was a superior horse.

Gronkowski, named for the NFL player, finished second.

Baffert also trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015.

Justify has won all six stakes races he has run.

