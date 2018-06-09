Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Driving While on High Meth, Killing 19-Year-Old in Seal Beach Crash

A man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Friday for driving while under the influence of methamphetamine and crashing into a vehicle being driven by a 19-year-old woman in Seal Beach — killing her at the scene, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Matthew Ryan Wood, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, sale or transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, prosecutors said.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Dec. 9, 2016, at about 2 p.m., when Wood was driving eastbound on Westminster Avenue, according to prosecutors. His vehicle swerved over the center median and went into the westbound lanes.

It collided head-on with a Kia Sedona being driven by a 19-year-old German tourist named Lisa Schelborn, prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Wood was rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

At the time of the deadly crash, he was on meth and carrying a firearm while transporting some of the narcotic to sell it, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested by Seal Beach police on Aug. 9, 2017. No further information has been released by the DA’s office.