× Replacing Parker Center With Office Tower to Cost About $700 Million, According to Report

An office tower for Los Angeles city workers to replace Parker Center, the former LAPD headquarters, would cost about $700 million to build, according to a new report.

A previous city-commissioned analysis said the office tower would cost $483 million, but that figure didn’t account for rising construction costs or so-called soft costs, which include design work and project management. These costs were included in a more complete analysis of the project in a report released last month.

The report also estimates $32.3 million in costs for the demolition of Parker Center and predesign work, which isn’t included in the $700-million figure.

Led by City Councilman Jose Huizar, the council backed a plan last year to tear down Parker Center, the 1955 building named for controversial former Police Chief William Parker, and erect a new office tower.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.