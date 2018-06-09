Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 9th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Saturday! A GLORIOUS DAY to celebrate sports, pet adoptions, unusual plants and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Enjoy!

Summer Games

Special Olympics Southern California

Cal State Long Beach

http://www.socs.org

Celebrate and support the athletes at the 2018 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games. More than 1,100 athletes from the region are on the Cal State Long Beach campus competing for Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals and ribbons in Summer sport including Track and Field, Basketball, Bocce, and Swimming.

-0-

2018 LA Pride Festival & Weekend

West Hollywood Park 647

North San Vicente Boulevard

West Hollywood

lapride.org/pride-2018

There’s a party going on in West Hollywood this weekend. There’s lots of entertainment and information to commemorate the rights and freedoms of the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, and queer community.

There are so many events happening, it’s a good idea to check the lapride.org website.

-0-

Free!

Glassell Bark Community Block Party & Pet Rescue Adoption Glassell Park Neighborhood Council

3750 Verdugo Road

Glassell Park

http://www.GlassellBark.com

Find a four legged friend at the Glassell Bark – and Meow – Community Block Party and Pet Rescue Adoption event. From Noon until 3pm, we can meet animals needing a forever home and get information about their care and feeding. By the way, there are free goodie bags for the first 100 guests.

-0-

Los Angeles International Fern Society Fern & Exotic Plant Show & Sale

LA County Arboretum

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

http://www.laifs.org

The Los Angeles International Fern Society is having its 53rd annual judged show featuring prized displays of ferns, plus rare species and collectible plants.

In addition to plant and plant related vendors, expert speakers are scheduled. Check the http://www.laifs.org website for the subjects and times for those lectures and list of vendors.

-0-

20th Anniversary Celebration

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach wants us to join their 20th anniversary celebration. The mark the special occasion the aquarium is offering special programs, events, exhibits, and contests highlighting its fascinating history and bold future. It’s imperative to check the website – aquariumofpacific.org -- for the complete schedule of events.

-0-

KTLA “Beat the Heat!”

Free Swim Lessons

Operation Splash

323 906 7953

http://www.laparks.org

Free swimming lessons are available for children and adults in low income communities courtesy Kaiser Permanente. The first come, first serve lessons promote water safety and the importance of exercise.

To learn if you qualify and to find a pool near you, take a look at the Kaiser Permanente website.

-0-

Registration is Open!

Legacy Triathlon

USA Triathlon

Long Beach

thelegacytriathlon.com

Registration is open for 750 athletes for the 2019 Legacy Triathlon that being prepared for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. For USA Triathlon details, check the website: thelegacytriathlon.com

-0-

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH is unlike any King Tut exhibition that has traveled to Los Angeles. This exhibit features nearly 200 artifacts that have not been seen outside of Egypt. And, once this exhibit closes, these treasures will not been seen outside of Egypt again. We will have to travel to the new museum in Egypt that is currently under construction to house them permanently.

-0-

The Art of Preserving and Unpacking King Tut’s Treasures

Photography by Gil Garcetti

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

THE ART OF PRESERVING AND PACKING KING TUT’S TREASURES, PHOTOGRAPHS BY GIL GARCETTI show us how to safely pack and move 3,300-year-old treasures. It takes great care and you need experienced technicians trained in a variety of scientific and artistic specialties.

In February 2018, an international team arrived at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo to pack and ship 150 artifacts from King Tut’s royal tomb for exhibition at the California Science Center. Photographer Gil Garcetti documented the process, providing a window into the art and science of touring precious antiquities.

Thirty evocative photographs taken behind the scenes reveal this delicate process. The images depict the team of people you never see and the stories of how they bring us the treasures that enrich our lives.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

nhm.org

Right next door to the California Science Center is this! The new Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County features hundreds of free flying butterflies and gallery experts who can explain why these animals are so special.

-0-

L.A. Invents: A Becoming Los Angeles Series

Natural History Museum Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, this 14,000 square foot exhibit offers a unique take on Los Angeles stories and history from a tiny pueblo to a sprawling metropolis.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-