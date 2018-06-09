× USC Students March on Campus as Former University Gynecologist Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A small group of current and former students gathered on the USC campus Saturday for a march to show support for the women who have accused a former university gynecologist of sexual misconduct and to call for an investigation of campus officials who were complicit in his alleged misdeeds.

The crowd of mostly women gathered outside the Engemann Student Health Center, where Dr. George Tyndall was allowed to treat students for nearly 30 years. From there, they marched to the center of the sprawling campus south of downtown.

Ariel Sobel, 22, one of the organizers of the march, told the group that the purpose of the march was to draw attention to all those women who complained about Tyndall’s suspected behavior over the years and went ignored.

“These were real human beings, with real stories,” she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.