× 5 Wounded as Gunfire Erupts at North Hollywood House Party; Shooters at Large

A shooting apparently involving multiple gunmen at a North Hollywood house party left five people wounded early Sunday, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said seven people — five males and two females — were hospitalized after the incident on the 12700 block of West Tiara Street, near the intersection of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Oxnard Street.

None of the victims was in critical condition, the LAFD reported. Five suffered gunshot wounds; two had other injuries incurred when the partiers rushed out of the home.

LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said the bullet casings were of several calibers, indicating there was probably more than one gunman. She said there was no information on suspects, but officers were interviewing witnesses.

LAPD Det Meghan Aguilar gives a statement regarding 5 people shot this evening at a house party in North Hollywood. Total of seven people have been taken to the hospital. Part 3 of video interview @latimes @latimesphotos pic.twitter.com/qVedVHCYl3 — Francine Orr/LATimes (@francineorr) June 10, 2018

Read the full story on LATimes.com.