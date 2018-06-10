L.A. Pride Parade Attracts Thousands to West Hollywood After Festival Sellout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of spectators clad in rainbow flags, face paint, hats, wings and tutus flooded the streets of West Hollywood on Sunday for the 48th annual Los Angeles Pride Parade.

The happy, festive atmosphere marked a welcome change for LA Pride organizers, who faced a rare wave of frustration Saturday night after police turned away guests who had bought tickets to the Pride Festival.

Hours after organizers announced the first sell-out crowd in the event’s 40-year history, tens of thousands of people descended on West Hollywood Park for a concert lineup that included popular R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani and the Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments closed entry to the event at 10 p.m., and began turning away people who had purchased tickets. Videos shared on social media showed the crowd chanting, “Let us in!”

