Los Angeles Man Found Dead in Sequoia National Park

A Los Angeles man was found dead on Sunday after reportedly being swept down a river inside Sequoia National Park, officials said.

Park and Tulare County swift-water rescue resources responded to the Kaweah River around midday after receiving a report that a visitor was swept down the middle fork of the river, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The man had gone into the river downslope of the park entrance sign parking lot, officials stated. Park rangers found the man and determined he had died, according to the statement. His body was transferred to the county coroner’s office.

Park officials warned visitors to stay out of the rivers because they are cold, and the current is much faster than expected.

“With rising area temperatures, rivers look very inviting. Please stay away as they are swift, cold, and dangerous,” said Park Ranger Elizabeth Dietzen.

This is the first fatality reported this season at the park, the news release stated.

The man’s name was not immediately released, but park rangers said he was 36 years old.