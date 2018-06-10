× Man Found Fatally Shot at Compton College Believed to Be Victim of ‘Road Rage’ Incident

A man believed to be a victim of a “road rage” incident was found fatally shot at Compton College, authorities announced on Sunday.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday near the 1100 block of East Artesia Boulevard in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers initially responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, the agency said. They were later told that the incident actually involved a gunshot victim.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were directed to an area just inside Compton College property on 1111 E. Artesia Blvd, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers reported finding a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the agency added.

Investigators later determined that a “road rage” confrontation happened near the 2100 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue. They believed the shooter chased the victim, who climbed over a fence to get inside the college, where he was shot.

Authorities did not provide a description of the perpetrator. The Sheriff’s Department said the murder weapon was not recovered.

The agency did not release further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.